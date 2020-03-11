Attorney for stepmother charged in death of Gannon Stauch asks to keep case out of public eye

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (WMBF) – The attorney for the stepmother charged with murder in the case of a missing boy with Loris ties hopes to keep the case out of the public eye.
Gannon Stauch, 11, was reported missing back in January in Colorado. He was born in Loris but moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. Gannon still has family living in Loris, including his mother and grandparents.
Earlier this month his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach and charged in his death. She has since been extradited to Colorado and is currently in jail at the El Paso County Jail.
Our news partner KKTV obtained about 30 pages worth of court documents in the case.
The documents contain requests from Stauch’s attorney asking the judge to keep the case practically sealed and out the public. One of the documents asks for the judge to ban all media coverage for the case, citing that unfair coverage and negative publicity would keep her client from getting a fair trial.
Meanwhile, Gannon’s body still hasn’t been found. Investigators said they are making progress in locating Gannon.
