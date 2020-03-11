All UNC System schools to end in-person classes, transition to alternative course delivery due to coronavirus outbreak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/WBTV) – All schools within the UNC System, including UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State University, will end in-person classes and transition to alternative course delivery by March 20 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
“Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty,” the system said in a release.
The following guidance was issued to all UNC System institutions.
- All UNC System institutions will transition from in-person instruction to a system of alternative course delivery, where possible and practical, no later than March 20. Alternative course delivery will begin on March 23 and last indefinitely. Our goal is to return to in-person instruction as soon as reasonably possible. Each institution will communicate the specific details to its students and faculty.
- University leadership will determine which classes, such as those with labs, will continue to require in-person instruction and attendance.
- Outside events and gatherings of 100 or more people will be cancelled or postponed unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
- University-sponsored in-state travel to gatherings of 100 or more people is suspended, and all travel outside the state is suspended, unless otherwise authorized by a chancellor or provost.
Officials say all UNC System institutions will remain open and continue to deliver high-quality instruction for our students.
“At the same time, we are working to maximize flexibility in how we deliver education in order to limit the potential impact of the coronavirus at our institutions,” a press release read. “UNC System institutions are thriving and supportive communities, ready to adapt quickly as circumstances evolve. We remain focused on the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and the delivery of our core academic mission.”
UNC-Chapel Hill is extending spring break and will begin remote instruction on March 23 as COVID-19 continues to spread, the school confirmed Wednesday.
“We are extending spring break through Sunday, March 22. There will be no academic instruction offered during this time, and we strongly encourage students to remain off campus,” the University said.
Remote classes at UNC-CH will continue for the “foreseeable future.”
“The campus will be open, including residence and dining halls, libraries and Campus Health,” UNC said. “If you are a student who is able to take all of your classes remotely, we strongly encourage you to remain off campus until further notice.”
At N.C. State University, all classes next week are canceled for next week.
