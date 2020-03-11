ACC Tournament still open to fans, continuing as scheduled despite N.C. state of emergency

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) men’s basketball tournament is still open to fans and is going forward as scheduled despite North Carolina being under a state of emergency due to coronavirus concerns.
The tournament, being held this week at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, started Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Fans streamed into the tournament Wednesday just as the NCAA was announcing that it’s tournament would not be open to fans. Fears over the coronavirus led to the NCAA decision.
Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina amid coronavirus concerns Tuesday, a day after officials announced a total of seven positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
ACC officials say they consulted with local and state health authorities, including Gov. Cooper and his medical staff before making the decision.
In Greensboro, hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout the coliseum.
“Use common sense and self protection,” said Greg Knights who brought his whole family to the tournament to cheer on North Carolina State.
Everyone said they were aware of the virus but also said they would do what was necessary to stay safe.
Natalie and Will Thomas traveled to Greensboro from Louisville for the tournament. They just recently returned from New Zealand and already have a cruise to the Caribbean set up for next month. Both are 70 years old but said they did not fear the coronavirus.
“You got to go on living life,” said Will.
Natalie said they will, however, be aware of their surroundings and wash hands often.
“I do it five or six times a day now,” she said.
The ACC and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans.
“As was outlined by the Governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings. We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” a statement from the ACC read.
Officials say the below proactive and response measures are currently in place:
- Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas;
- Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse;
- Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building;
- Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.
As an extra precaution, officials say postgame media availability will be altered for this year’s tournament. In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office.”
