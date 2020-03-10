16-year-old Rowan Co. runaway could be headed to West Virginia

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Rowan County and may be headed to another state.
Deputies say Bobby Ray Aderhold was last seen by his dad around 4 a.m. Sunday and was gone by the time his dad went in to wake up, which was around 10:30 a.m.
“Bobby did leave a note before leaving, and did take some clothes with him,” deputies say. The father says Aderhold called around 5 p.m. Sunday, saying he was OK and that he may be heading to West Virginia.
The teen’s mom says Aderhold has been active on social media platform Snapchat.
Aderhold is described as being around 5′9″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He has been entered into the NCIC as a missing juvenile.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
