Warm temperatures, slight rain chances in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We wasted no time this week watching milder weather race back into the region as highs flew up into the upper 60s on Monday and we’ll wind up there again this afternoon.
And we won’t stop there, as high temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s and stay there for the second part of the work week.
As for rain, it is coming along for the ride with this warmer air, but we’re not expecting anything close to a washout. The first round of wet weather rolls across the region today, with the best chance for a shower in the Charlotte area coming during the midday hours.
Otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy and mild today.
There may be some fog to start the day, but there appears to be little chance for much rain on Wednesday. Afternoon readings will run up close to 70°.
There may be a shower or even a rumble of thunder Thursday and Friday as the next actual cold front arrives at the close of the workweek. Beyond that front, temperatures are forecast to knock back down to seasonal averages over the upcoming weekend.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
