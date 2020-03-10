Union Co. Schools cancels sponsored field trips amid coronavirus fears

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools is cancelling all sponsored field trips as North Carolina is under a state of emergency due to coronavirus fears.
“As a safety precaution and proactive measure to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus, until further notice, Union County Public Schools is cancelling all UCPS-sponsored field trips for students and out-of-district professional development for staff,” a message on the school’s website reads.
The decision comes after Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina. As of March 10, 2020, seven people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We understand that this is a difficult situation and that decisions are constantly changing as more information becomes available. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff," a statement on the school’s website read.
UCPS leaders say they will continue to have daily discussions with staff from the Union County Health Department and adhere to updates from the State Health and Human Services Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“The health and safety of students and staff is our priority. This is an emerging matter and we want to ensure that our parents, employees and students are informed with accurate information,” a message on the school system’s website read.
School officials say they are reinforcing cleaning protocols for facilities and buses, as well as developing plans of action and continuing communication with employees and parents.
Updates will be posted to the school system’s web page dedicated to coronavirus updates and through UCPS communication channels as more information is released.
The North Carolina Division of Public Health has established a call line at 1-866-462-3821 to address general questions about coronavirus from the public.
