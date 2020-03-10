Charlotte’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl to go on as planned amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in uptown this weekend and even with growing concerns in North Carolina the pub crawl is going on as planned.
Organizers say they’ve been in close contact with CMPD and medical agencies in Charlotte who are closely monitoring the situation. They say in a statement that “Following Governor Cooper’s press conference this afternoon, we feel that this Saturday’s event should be able to go on as planned.
As Governor Cooper stated, “We are not making recommendations of canceling mass gatherings.” Additionally, there are no confirmed cases in Mecklenburg County at this time.”
Uptown bars and restaurants couldn’t be happier to find out the event is going on as planned. They hope to recoup costs this weekend after a slow week.
“It’s been especially bad since yesterday,” said the regional development director at Ri Ra’s, Jonathan Murphy. “Yesterday, we were down 40%.”
Ri Ra’s is a Irish Pub that relies on bankers and foot traffic Monday through Friday for a lot of their business. Murphy says this week has been slow.
“I know at the towers and the banks around us are trialing two days work from home and that’s seriously affecting business," he said. ""Downstairs normally I usually have 20, 30, 40 covers done by now. I’ve done two."
Governor Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning encouraging higher risk people in the state stay home and away from crowds.
“This new guidance is especially important for people older than 65 and those with a chronic health condition," Cooper said.
And although healthy adults don’t have as much to worry about, Governor Cooper recommended everyone be prepared.
“Anyone can carry the virus to loved ones or friends who can become ill," he said. “Protecting public health means being cautious and being prepared.”
State officials recommend big events in the Raleigh area think about cancelling events or restructing events because of the virus and the fact that a majority of the cases in North Carolina are closer to Raleigh. Governor Cooper said healthy people in the state should go about their day to day lives, just be more aware.
Rich & Bennett Pub Crawl is going on as planned with some minor adjustments. The organizers requested more sanitizing stations at the check in point, and asks all participating bars to be prepared with extra sanitizer and soap. They’ve also told participants to stay home if they feel sick, if they’re part of the at-risk groups, or if they’ve traveled to an at-risk country recently. The group is refunding tickets until Friday at 5 p.m.
“The millennials are of course going to come out and drink on Saturday, they don’t have as much to worry about," Murphy said. "Nothing’s going to stop them from having fun on Saturday, I think it will be good day. I’m optimistic.
Here’s the full statement from Rich & Bennett regarding this weekend’s pub crawl:
"As we approach our 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, we are continuing to monitor the possible impact COVID-19 could have on Saturday’s event to ensure the safety of event attendees and our community. We have been in touch with local medical staff and CMPD regarding the situation. Following Governor Cooper’s press conference this afternoon, we feel that this Saturday’s event should be able to go on as planned. As Governor Cooper stated, “We are not making recommendations of canceling mass gatherings.” Additionally, there are no confirmed cases in Mecklenburg County at this time.
"We are requesting those planning to attend our crawl to take all reasonable and preventative measures possible. First and foremost, please do not attend this event if you feel sick or are showing cold or flu-like symptoms. You will have the opportunity to crawl again with us in 2021. We advise anyone who has traveled to any areas highlighted under the CDC’s Travel Health Notice to not attend this event. This applies if you fall in a high-risk group as well. These groups include those over the age of 65 or those that have chronic medical conditions. We also ask anyone attending the event to practice proper personal hygiene according to CDC and health department recommendations, including washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding touching your face and refraining from hand-shaking.
"Ahead of Saturday’s festivities, we have requested additional hand washing and sanitizing stations at our check-in lot and have been in touch with all participating bars and restaurants to encourage an increase in existing sanitization and maintenance efforts.
“If you can no longer attend the crawl, you can receive a refund at any point before Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. To inquire about a refund, please send an email to info@richandbennett.com. Should the status of the event change at any point in time, we will update all social media channels as well as our website. Thank you in advance for your understanding as we continue to navigate this evolving situation.”
