Charlotte’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl to go on as planned amid coronavirus concerns

"We are requesting those planning to attend our crawl to take all reasonable and preventative measures possible. First and foremost, please do not attend this event if you feel sick or are showing cold or flu-like symptoms. You will have the opportunity to crawl again with us in 2021. We advise anyone who has traveled to any areas highlighted under the CDC’s Travel Health Notice to not attend this event. This applies if you fall in a high-risk group as well. These groups include those over the age of 65 or those that have chronic medical conditions. We also ask anyone attending the event to practice proper personal hygiene according to CDC and health department recommendations, including washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding touching your face and refraining from hand-shaking.