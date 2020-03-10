Spotty showers today, then a nice warm-up tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the heaviest batch of rain has made progress to the east, we could still see a few showers through the afternoon or evening.
As a general rule, the flavor of the rest of the day will be mainly cloudy skies with temps in the 60s.
Wednesday looks like a nice one!
Highs will be in the low 70s, with only a 10 percent chance for a shower.
We stay in the 70s for the rest of the workweek.
No day looks like a wash-out but there is a chance for a shower on Thursday and a little better chance on Friday.
The weekend will be noticeably cooler.
Highs will drop back to the low 60s on Saturday, which is closer to the average. Then, we will be back in the mid-50s on Sunday and Monday. R3ain chances pick back on those days too.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
