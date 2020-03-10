Residents in Belmont neighborhood say city drain pipe causes flooding, damage to properties

“The City of Belmont is aware of the drainage issues on Lee Street and Park Drive in the Davis Park neighborhood. Our staff is actively investigating this matter and evaluating causes and potential solutions. We are gathering as much information as we can, including what actions the city is legally permitted to do in accordance with state law, to assist with resolving the drainage issues. The residents of this area have been made aware of everything the city is doing at this time and we will continue to work with them to determine the best course of action.”