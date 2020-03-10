Residents in Belmont neighborhood say city drain pipe causes flooding, damage to properties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every time it rains, people living in the Davis Park neighborhood in Belmont brace for the aftermath. They say water rushes through their property because of an open drain pipe at the top of the street.
“Twelve years ago we reached out to the city because we noticed large amounts of water, and that’s when we realized there was an open storm drain pipe at the top of the road,” resident Alicia Jennings told WBTB.
Jennings says city leaders told her they would place the item on their Capital Improvements Program.
“It was a low priority on the list so it was removed,” Jennings said.
Now she and four other families are fighting to be reconsidered.
“We get the trash from the debris from the rest of the neighbors, it all just collects,” said Ryan Herbin, who lives at the bottom of the hill. “We’re like the final dumping ground for everything after it’s run through this block.”
We asked the city of Belmont why they have not solved this issue.
In a statement, City Manager Adrian Miller said:
“The City of Belmont is aware of the drainage issues on Lee Street and Park Drive in the Davis Park neighborhood. Our staff is actively investigating this matter and evaluating causes and potential solutions. We are gathering as much information as we can, including what actions the city is legally permitted to do in accordance with state law, to assist with resolving the drainage issues. The residents of this area have been made aware of everything the city is doing at this time and we will continue to work with them to determine the best course of action.”
But Jennings doesn't have much hope.
She wanted the city to repair her fence and cut down a massive tree that were both compromised by all the groundwater. The insurance claims were denied.
“That’s what they stated in the letter from the insurance company that we had so much rain that day that it’s considered an act of God,” she said. “But God didn’t put that storm drain pipe up there.”
The adjuster said they did not find any negligence on the city’s behalf, instead blaming other property owners for not maintaining their yards.
The city manager, however, says they are looking into what can be done. And these neighbors plan to show up at city council meetings until they get the help they’re asking for.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.