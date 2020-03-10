Price Gouging Law now in effect in North Carolina, says NC Attorney General

After Hurricanes Michael and Florence devastated North Carolina in 2018, Attorney General Stein brought seven lawsuits against 22 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained eight judgments against 17 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement [ncdoj.gov] that was one of the largest price gouging settlements in the department’s history. The Attorney General’s Office has won more than $725,000 in these judgments, including: $242,500 in consumer restitution; $392,500 in money companies are barred from collecting from homeowners; $94,500 in penalties and fees.