Person escapes without injuries from Cheraw house fire

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was inside when a house caught fire in Chesterfield County Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the fire on Church Street in Cheraw around 10:30 p.m.
The person was able to get out safely, and no one was injured, according to Cheraw Fire Chief Marvin Murray.
Murray told WBTV that when firefighters arrived, the rear of the house and two sheds outside were on fire.
While battling the fire, the rear of the house collapsed.
Murray said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he doesn’t think it’s suspicious.
