Multiple agencies join search for missing Pawleys Island Planning Commission leader

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A leader in the Pawleys Island community has been reported missing.
Jimmy McCants, 84, has been missing since noon Monday. Georgetown County deputies said he told his wife he was running some errands.
They said his silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on Highway 17 north of Georgetown around 6 p.m.
Midway Fire Rescue joined the search for McCants, using thermal imaging equipment on the ground. A Coast Guard helicopter is also flying over the area with thermal imaging equipment. Midway Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard also have boats in the water searching for McCants.
Deputies are checking local hotels and stores for him.
The town of Pawleys Island lists McCants as the chairperson for the Pawleys Island Planning Commission whose term is set to expire November 2020.
He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.