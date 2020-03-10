Mooresville High School provides update on students currently in England and France

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville High School currently has a group of high school students who are in England and France.
School officials say they have been working closely with Iredell County and state health agencies to make sure all precautions were taken prior to their departure and again upon their return.
The students coordinated the trip directly with the travel agency, Explorica, who also has kept a close eye on coronavirus and had contingency travel plans in case if needed.
School officials say none of the areas the students are traveling to are under elevated travel advisories at this time.
““Ultimately, however, the decision to continue on the trip was between the student’s family and Explorica,” a statement from the school said.
As of Tuesday, school officials say there is no plan to self-quarantine the students upon their return.
The local health agencies have recommended for students who traveled to self-monitor for 14 days upon their return. This would consist of taking their temperature each morning and evening and logging the results. If at any time they develop a fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher), cough, or have trouble breathing, they should call their primary care physician and avoid contact with the public.
Should anything change between now and their return with the recommendations given by the local state agencies and CDC, school officials say they will follow their updated advice.
“Of course, we will continue to monitor COVID-19 and work with our local health agencies not just for our students who traveled over Spring Break but for all of our students in Mooresville Graded School District,” a statement from the school read.
