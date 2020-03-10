Mild weather roars back, but brings rain with it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We wasted no time this week watching milder weather race back into the region as highs flew up into the upper 60s on Monday. And we won’t stop there as highs are expected to reach the low 70s and stay there for most of the remainder of the week.
However, rain is coming along for the ride with this warmer air, but we’re not expecting anything close to a washout. The first round of showers rolls across the region Tuesday, but I would describe the entire week as unsettled with scattered showers in the mix during the entire period.
The next actual cold front arrives on Friday and that will knock our temperatures back down to seasonal averages over the upcoming weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.