Mark Meadows will self-quarantine after potential contact with coronavirus patient at CPAC

(CBS News) - Representative Mark Meadows, President Trump's new pick for acting chief of staff, will self-quarantine for two more days after he potentially came into contact with a coronavirus patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.
Meadows confirmed his self-quarantine to CBS News, and said he's "focused on the new job and feeling good."
"Out of an abundance of caution, Meadows received testing which came back negative," Meadows' communication director tweeted Monday. "While he's experiencing zero symptoms, under doctors' standard precautionary recommendations, he'll remain at home until the 14 day period expires this Wednesday."
Meadows’ announcement comes hours after a number of other Republican lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz, also said they will self-quarantine.
