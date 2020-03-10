Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say four more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to six cases of COVID-19, with the first indication of it spreading within a community. The state health department said Sunday that three of the new cases are Camden residents — and two had had “close face-to-face contact” with a Camden woman whose case was announced Friday. Another Camden woman has no known connection to the other three. The fourth new case is a Spartanburg County man without any known connection to any of the others. The state is waiting on federal re-checks of all six.