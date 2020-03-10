Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven statewide. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says all five new patients are from Wake County and each traveled to Boston in late February to attend a conference. Their tests are being sent to federal authorities for final confirmation. The department said in a statement Monday that several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to the conference. North Carolina reported two earlier, unrelated cases: one in Wake County and another in Chatham County.