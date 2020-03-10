Kings Mountain, N.C. resident details experience on cruise ship carrying coronavirus patients

(WBTV) - A Kings Mountain resident who traveled on a cruise ship carrying coronavirus patients is providing details about his experience on the ship.
According to California state officials, the Grand Princess was given permission to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, where passengers began to disembark.
Donny Yarbro says he’s part of a group of 14 from Kings Mountain who left San Francisco on Feb. 21.
The 14 group members traveled to all four Hawaiian islands, and they all got off on all four islands.
The group was supposed to go back to Mexico, but officials on the cruise ship decided not to because of the coronavirus.
The group got back to San Francisco on March 4, and circled San Francisco until they came in Monday morning.
“They’re going to try to maybe get us off tomorrow, and then they’ll fly us to - what we understand as of now we’ll either go to Air Force base in Texas or we’ll go to Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Then they’ll quarantine us for 14 more days,” Yarbro said.
Yarbro says everyone getting off the ship will be quarantined.
The ship was carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries. Officials said a total of 21 people on the ship have the coronavirus.
“As far as they told us, it was 21. And 19 of them were crew members, that had it before we ever left San Francisco,” Yarbro said.
“My wife and her friend are in the same cabin with us and they’ve both taken bronchitis now. We don’t know if that’s a part of it or not, but they tell us as long as she ain’t running a fever, everything should be fine. And we’re all in the 65 range,” Yarbro said.
