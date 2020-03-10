Harvard students will hold online classes only following Spring Break

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTV) - All Harvard University classes will be online instruction only beginning on March 23 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak across the world, according to a letter released by University President Lawrence S. Bacow.
Spring Break at the college starts on Saturday, March 14 and continues through March 22.
Bacow wrote that he “strongly discourages any non-essential meetings or events of 25 people or more on campus.”
Harvard officials are telling students and faculty to not return to campus once Spring Break ends. Other Ivy League Schools have made similar decisions.
“The decision to move to virtual instruction was not made lightly,” Bacow wrote. “The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups and spend prolonged time in close proximity with each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining halls and residential buildings.”
Bacow did not say when students and faculty will be permitted back on campus, or how it might affect commencement for graduates.
Bacow wrote that university officials are monitoring the coronavirus and are considering every contingency.
“It will take time for researchers, a good many of them who are our colleagues, to understand enough about this disease to mount a reliable defense against it,” Bacow wrote. “Now more than ever, we must do our utmost to protect those among us who are most vulnerable, whether physically or emotionally, and to treat one another with generosity and respect.”
