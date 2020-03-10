Gov. Cooper orders flags half-staff for Camp Lejeune Marines killed in Iraq

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday, March 10 to honor Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo and Marine Corps Capt. Moises A. Navas.
Sgt. Pongo and Capt. Navas died while accompanying Iraqi Security Forces in north central Iraq on Sunday. They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
In tribute, flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Sunday, March 15.
"We are deeply saddened by the news that two Camp Lejeune marines lost their lives in service to our country on Sunday,” Cooper said. “I am grateful for Capt. Moises A. Navas and Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo's courage, and our thoughts are with their loved ones."
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
