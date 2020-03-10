Gov. Cooper offers reward in July shooting of N.C. police officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday evening that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for shooting Henderson police officer Sgt. Brandon Mitchell.
The shooting happened on July 10, 2019. Henderson police were investigating the homicide of 16-year-old Adonious Hawkins Jr. Shortly after midnight on July 11, investigators went to 1043 North Pinkston St., which was the home of one of the victims, a news release said.
Officers were unsuccessful in speaking with individuals at that address. Mitchell and Lt. David Elliot then went next door to seek information.
While they stood just inside the home, shots were fired from outside. Mitchell was shot in the shoulder, a release said.
Officers outside of the home identified two passing by as the source of the shots. Both vehicles eluded law enforcement, the release said.
Anyone with information on Mitchell’s shooting is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.
Police have made arrests in connection with Hawkins’ shooting death.
