Driver killed in head-on collision in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Hickory.
State troopers responded to a fiery crash around 9 a.m. on Sulphur Springs Road.
Officers say a driver in a Mercedes passed a car on a double yellow line, went around a curve and collided with an oncoming BMW minivan head-on.
Troopers said someone attempted to pull driver out of the Mercedes but there was too much flames. The driver died at the scene.
The driver of the BMW was pulled out of the car and was taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.
The name of the driver who died has not been released.
Troopers continue to investigate.
