Deputies seek man responsible for Shelby shooting

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man responsible for shooting two people in Shelby Monday afternoon.
One man was shot in the chest and another was shot in the leg.
They both identified Jeremy Lee Wright, from Cherryville, as the shooter, according to deputies. Wright is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.
Deputies responded to a shooting on E. Double Shoals Road just before 3 p.m. After deputies interviewed a man who was wounded, officers learned the shooting happened on Fallston Road.
Deputies said that around 7 p.m., the second victim showed up to the home on Double Shoals Road with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Both victims were treated with non-life-threatening injuries at Atrium Health in Shelby.
Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4888 or through Cleveland County Communications at 704-484-4822.
