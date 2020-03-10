Davidson police searching for missing 16-year-old Hough High School student

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in the Town of Davidson are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who hasn’t been seen since early Monday morning.
Bereket “Ket” Barrington, 16, left his home on Grey Road early in the morning on March 9. Officials say he did not take his phone, computer or wallet and had no means of transportation.
Police say Barrington is known to walk in Abersham Park and attends William A. Hough High School in Cornelius.
Barrington is described as a black male, 5′7″ tall, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a deep voice and slight Ethiopian accent.
Anyone who sees Barrington or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Det. Geiger at 704-892-5131 or email pgeiger@townofdavidson.org.
