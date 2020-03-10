Companies develop policies for employees amid Coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The state of North Carolina is encouraging more people to work remotely - and limit unnecessary contact - amid coronavirus concerns. But what changes are Charlotte’s largest employers making to help their employees follow this advice?
Uber driver Tyrome Forney is always extra careful, and clean.
“I always wipe behind people, and spray my Febreze when they get out the car,” he says.
Some of his pickups are at the airport. With Coronavirus concerns, he is now extra cautious.
“I’m kind of nervous about my airport rides,” he says. “But airport rides are typically your best rides.”
Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper said there are seven presumptive positive Coronavirus cases in North Carolina. He expects more.
In the triangle region, including Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, officials made recommendations to employers, Tuesday. They include employees working from home, if possible, maximizing sick leave benefits, and staggering start and end times to reduce large numbers of people coming together at the same time.
Employers across the country are implementing their own policies.
Bank of America says some employees who have traveled to affected areas are working from home. At Duke Energy, anyone who travels to an affected area will stay home for 14 days.
Forney’s employer Uber is changing its policy, adding 14 sick days for any driver who becomes sick with the Coronavirus.
“It’s really nice,” Forney says. “Because right now, this is my full-time job.”
Some companies say they are testing out their technology that allows employees to work from home, preparing, if they decide to move forward with that policy.
