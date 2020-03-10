CMS postpones sponsored international field trips amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are postponing sponsored international field trips amid coronavirus concerns.
School officials say all previously scheduled, CMS-sponsored, international field trips will be on hold until at least July 31.
“This may have a financial impact on some students and families, and the district will work with its partners to find alternative options for those students,” a CMS press released read.
The approval process for international field trips that have not yet been scheduled is being suspended until at least July 31. Trip leaders are advised to consider pausing their plans until more information is available.
School officials say domestic field trips to areas that have not been identified as places of community transmissions of the coronavirus will proceed as scheduled.
Due to identified community transmission of the coronavirus, multiple active cases and the current state of emergency declared in several all-district travel to or through these affected states has been suspended until further notice. Domestic travel to other areas which are not under a community spread and or state of emergency is not currently suspended.
