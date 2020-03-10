Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools suspends all travel due to coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is suspending all travel due to coronavirus concerns. With this announcement, all district-sponsored trips of any kind for staff or students are suspended for now, school officials say.
According to WBTV education reporter Chandler Morgan, this is specifically for field trips outside Mecklenburg County. Previously, just CMS-sponsored international field trips were suspended.
Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina amid coronavirus concerns Tuesday, a day after officials announced a total of seven positive COVID-19 cases in the state.
“The coronavirus crisis continues to be extremely fluid. Here is what we have decided to do as of today, March 10. Please note that because things can change so quickly, we may be taking other actions in days to come,” a CMS press release read.
The school district says they are awaiting guidance from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association about next steps.
In addition, CMS will be talking early Wednesday morning with the other large districts in North Carolina about the best way to handle athletic and other competitions, and will share any decisions as soon as they’re made.
“We are talking regularly and frequently with Mecklenburg County health officials. We will continue to monitor and make decisions as they are needed, and we’ll keep you advised,” a press release from CMS read.
