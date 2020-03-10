Charlotte-area colleges planning now to possibly hold classes online due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Amanda Zhou/Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte-area universities are both reassuring their campus communities of increased vigilance around public health and making plans for the possibility students will not be able to attend in-person classes in the coming weeks or months due to coronavirus.
No local colleges had known cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Two North Carolina counties, Wake and Chatham, have seven confirmed cases total but none on college campuses, the News & Observer reported Tuesday. Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency.
UNC Charlotte professors are making plans in case students need to finish spring semester classes remotely, officials said Monday. Steps are being taken, according to the university, in case the spread of the new coronavirus impacts campus activities.
Classes resumed this week after students’ spring break. In a memo to faculty, UNC Charlotte Provost Joan Lorden encouraged professors to “begin planning for the possibility of delivering the remainder of their spring courses virtually.”
“While there is no imminent threat to the University, we need to be prepared for the continued spread of the virus and the potential disruption of classes and other institutional activities,” the memo said.
Davidson College is also preparing its faculty, staff and students for the possibility of holding classes online.
“Our two primary platforms would be Moodle and Zoom, a videoconference system,” said Jay Pfeifer, college spokesman.
Over the weekend, Davidson President Carol Quillen sent a letter to campus with advice on washing hands, avoiding close contact (such as hand shakes) and talking with health professionals while also staying home if they feel sick.
Wingate University sent similar information to students and employees and suggested, “When feasible, consider utilizing conference-call technology such as Zoom, Facetime or Skype for meetings.”
Wingate officials also advised professors to “prepare now to facilitate classes remotely for up to 30 days.” Classes could be taught using Canvas, an online course platform, and professors could record lectures for students to watch on video from home.
NO CASES BUT PREPAREDNESS
According to UNC Charlotte’s website, as of Tuesday, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the university or the surrounding area.
“Currently there is no threat to the University; however, UNC Charlotte is planning for the potential need to deliver the remainder of spring courses virtually but have not altered our status at this time,” spokesman for UNC Charlotte Buffie Stephens said in a statement.
“UNC Charlotte’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and the University continues to monitor the rapidly-evolving coronavirus and rely on guidance from public health authorities,” Stephens said.
The email from the school’s provost noted that some students, who have traveled from countries that the Center for Disease Control advises to avoid, have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks and should be afforded “maximum flexibility” to complete coursework. The same applies for students who are absent due to respiratory virus symptoms, according to the UNC Charlotte memo.
“As a campus community, we must be proactive to minimize the spread of illness,” Lorden said in the email.
UNC Charlotte is exploring the possibility of providing an “online proctoring tool” for all courses in addition to using existing technology such as video conferencing or Canvas, a course management website widely used by universities. The email also linked to a “course continuity plan” worksheet to help professors organize ways to deliver lectures, conduct lab activities or collect assignments.
“We will continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation and will keep you informed of any additional impact on instruction or programming,” Lorden said in the email.
UNC Charlotte’s academic year ends on May 14.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
