Cabarrus cancels Wednesday’s Senior Health and Wellness Expo

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - CONCORD, N.C. – Cabarrus County has canceled the Wednesday, March 11 Senior Health and Wellness Expo at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center following the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendations that those over 65 years or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings.
The annual event, which provides seniors with access to free health and wellness resources, activities and screenings, is tentatively rescheduled for June 17.
The County is reviewing the impact of the cancelation and will communicate further information directly with vendors. Those interested can learn more through the County’s Active Living and Parks Facebook and Instagram pages @CabCoALP, and on its website www.cabarruscounty.us/alp.
Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) information on local impact of coronavirus
Currently, there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Cabarrus County.
Preparation is important, as is the health and safety of our community.
How you can help:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating
- Be sure to wash after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60% alcohol)
- Avoid contact with sick people; stay home when you are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then discard the tissue
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Employers and businesses in Cabarrus County can help by:
- Reinforcing and follow best-practice cleaning standards in buildings
- Encouraging staff to stay home when sick
- Sharing news and information provided by CHA with employees
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to coronavirus and other public health concerns. CHA will provide updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
Additional resources
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:
