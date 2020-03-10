Burlington donates $10,000 to teachers, establishes partnership with Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Burlington, soon to be opening a store in Salisbury off Julian Road, made a $10,000 contribution to teachers at Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary School in Salisbury on Tuesday.
The company also established a partnership with Koontz through the “Adopt-A-Classroom” program.
“We’re just so grateful," said Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody. "Our teachers worked really hard this is a big celebration for them, they spend a lot of their own money in classrooms trying to provide for students particularly in our high needs schools, but to have a neighbor, a friend, a company right next door that says we want to be a partner we want to participate.”
Burlington has a program of partnerships with schools closest to the location of the retail store.
“Typically when we go into communities and open new stores, we donate to the closest elementary," said store manager Chris Berry. "Just being here the short amount of time, seeing how students are engaged with teachers…amazing experience.”
The presentation was made during an assembly at Koontz. Teachers were there for special awards celebrating student’s reading achievements, but didn’t know that the Burlington donation was coming.
“Words can’t express when the children cheer for their teachers, that’s what really matters, it’s so much more than just the check," Dr. Moody added.
“It goes straight to the teachers in the classroom," said Koontz Principal Nicole Buckner. "I really think they pour so much energy, time and their own money into their classroom and this is such a humbling gift that Burlington and Adopt a Classroom provided our school that pour teachers can directly pour into our students.”
The teachers were very excited to get the check. Fourth-grade teacher Jamie Linn Biggs Hamilton estimated that teachers spend approximately $500 of their own money to buy supplies for classrooms. She says this donation will go far towards allowing teachers to acquire needed tools of their trade to get through the remainder of the school year.
“My hope is that we get more books to go home with these kids for the to read at home and just enjoy them," Hamilton said.
As part of the assembly, the Salisbury High cheerleading squad and members of the Jr. ROTC came to read to Koontz students.
The Burlington store is expected to open on March 21.
