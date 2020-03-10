American Airlines slashes flights after coronavirus prompts drop in demand for travel

(Hannah Smoot/Charlotte Observer) - American Airlines announced early Tuesday it will cut both domestic and international flights in the wake of decreased demand for travel following the continued spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
American plans to cut its domestic flights by 7.5% in April compared to the current schedule, and cut its international flights by 10% for the summer peak. The summer cuts include a 55% reduction in trans-Pacific flights.
American is the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and celebrated the milestone of operating more than 700 daily flights out of CLT mid-February.
The airline said the cuts are due to decreased travel demand from customers due to the new coronavirus. Other airlines also have been making cuts to their schedules.
Delta, American, United and other airlines have previously canceled flights between the U.S. and China, Hong Kong, South Korea and other destinations in Asia because of the coronavirus.
From the Charlotte airport, American will be suspending flights to Rome (FCO) and delaying the restart of seasonal flights to Barcelona (BCN), according to the airline’s statement. Both routes are scheduled to resume service June 4.
Mecklenburg County has not yet seen a confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus.
As of Monday, North Carolina has seen seven cases of the novel coronavirus. Most of the NC cases are in Wake County.
This is a developing story
