Air force base staff sergeant killed in 20-foot jump at dirt bike event in Burke County, N.C.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - An air force base staff sergeant died when he crashed a dirt bike after jumping 20 feet into the air during a motocross event in Burke County Sunday.
Documents from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said that 27-year-old Samuel Ryan Marti was trying to perform a 20-foot jump at the Lost Valley Motorsports Park in Connelly Springs when he landed on his front tire and was tossed over the handlebars of the bike.
The witness said Marti didn’t move again and first responders that were on the scene responded within seconds and started CPR. Burke County EMS and the Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene.
Deputies say he wasn’t able to be saved by first responders on Sunday. An incident report identified Marti as a staff sergeant at Pope Air Force Base in Cumberland County.
