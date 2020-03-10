AAA says gas prices falling, in part, due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices are dropping across the country and the coronavirus is partly to blame according to a AAA spokesperson.
Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas spoke to WBTV in an interview Monday afternoon. Wright explained that the Carolinas are also seeing a drop in gas prices.
“In North Carolina, prices have gone down six cents in a week, and we expect that downward trend to continue, unfortunately, coronavirus having a lot to do with that,” noted Wright.
She said there are several factors leading to the decrease in prices. Wright said the lack of an agreement between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to cut production is also leading to the falling prices.
“When they don’t come to that agreement and they don’t agree to cut production, what you have is an over-supply of oil. Over-supply of oil, less demand, so that’s why we’re right now in a freefall if you will,” said Wright.
The AAA spokesperson said the growing fear over the spreading coronavirus is making people uneasy about the future of the economy. She said this contributes to the debate over oil production.
“That’s why you do tend to see some countries not agreeing because they say, ‘Hey I don’t want to take the hit. I don’t want to cut production. I don’t want to reduce production,’ while you have other countries going, ‘Hey we need to keep the market up. We need the supply to come even with the demand,’” elaborated Wright.
The average price of a regular gallon of gas in South Carolina has dropped seven cents in one week, according to Wright.
She said she has already heard that some gas stations in North Carolina are selling gas for less than $2 a gallon.
Wright said the negotiations between OPEC and non-OPEC countries will determine the future of gas prices.
“Right now there’s a bit of an oil war going on and until they can settle that, figure out how to reduce oil and reduce that supply and get those oil prices up, we’re gonna continue to see prices fall,” said Wright.
