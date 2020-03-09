Warm temperatures & low rain changes dominate this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine this morning will gradually give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon with warmer late-day temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
More clouds but still mainly dry tonight with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Cool mornings and warm afternoons continue for the rest of the work week, with more cloud cover but just isolated showers in the forecast Tuesday into the weekend. Morning low temperatures will be in the lower 50s, with afternoon high temperatures within a few degrees of 70 right through Friday.
Looking ahead to the weekend, will feature a tick-down toward more seasonably cool temperatures and perhaps a few showers. High temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 60s Saturday, before lowering further to the middle 50s on Sunday.
The spring equinox is officially March 19th, 2020 at 11:49PM, 10 day from now, but it will be feel very “Spring-like” this week…enjoy!
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
