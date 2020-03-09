Want to take a cruise? Officials post warnings for passengers amid coronavirus outbreak

(WBTV) - The U.s Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs put out a warning about people who are planning trips on cruise ships.
The notice advises travelers “with underlying health conditions" to not travel by cruise ships.
Currently, the death toll for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) has reached 21 in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk infection of coronavirus in a cruise ship environment increases.
Many countries have implemented a strict screening procedure that has denied port entry rights to shots and prevented passengers from disembarking.
A cruise ship with 21 coronavirus cases is expected to dock in California on Monday.
