Visitors and staff at Salisbury VA Medical Center deal with delays for Coronavirus screening

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The impact from the COVID-19 Coronavirus is being felt in the local area. On Monday, the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury began screening every staff member and visitor to its campus on Salisbury. That created some significant traffic backups as all of the entrances but one have been closed.
At 7:30 am on Monday, traffic was backing up as 100’s of people tried to get into the one entrance open to the Salisbury VA Medical Center. Some drivers were frustrated, police did their best to explain the situation.
The City sent out an alert to neighborhoods surrounding the VA campus.
“They just told me they gonna check off the traffic, right before us, check on the virus, that’s why they gave me the paper," one neighbor said.
The main entrance on Brenner Avenue is closed, another entrance on Statesville Boulevard is also closed. During the day police helped veterans who had appointments to find the right way in.
Everyone going in at the Hedrick Street entrance is stopped and screened.
“They’re asking people if they’ve been out of the country, if they have any cold or flu symptoms," said one veteran.
The Rowan County Health Department says there are no cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the county. The Veterans Administration said it was taking these precautions to make sure veterans, their families, and staff members were safe.
“I think it’s a good thing, you have a lot of sick veterans, if that outbreak hit those veterans we’d have a lot more casualties than we need so I’m glad the VA is taking those precautions to screen people," said U.S. Army veteran Israel Grant.
A Veteran’s Town Hall that had been set for March 19 at the VA Medical Center has now been cancelled. There is no word yet on when it will be rescheduled.
