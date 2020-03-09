Union Co. Schools cancels sponsored international trips, travel to certain areas amid coronavirus fears

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools is cancelling all sponsored international field trips and sponsored travel to areas under a state of emergency due to coronavirus fears.
The school system says it is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). School officials say senior leaders are in constant communication with local and state health officials and are receiving updates as the latest information becomes available.
As of Monday, all UCPS-sponsored international field trips are cancelled until further notice. In addition, all UCPS-sponsored travel to areas where a state of emergency has been declared are cancelled for students and staff.
“The health and safety of students and staff is our priority. This is an emerging matter and we want to ensure that our parents, employees and students are informed with accurate information,” a message on the school system’s website read.
School officials say they are reinforcing cleaning protocols for facilities and buses, as well as developing plans of action and continuing communication with employees and parents.
Updates will be posted to the school system’s web page dedicated to coronavirus updates and through UCPS communication channels as more information is released.
The North Carolina Division of Public Health has established a call line at 1-866-462-3821 to address general questions about coronavirus from the public.
