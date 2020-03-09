Running around 10 degrees above average for most of week

Leigh Brock's Monday afternoon forecast
By Leigh Brock | March 9, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated March 9 at 3:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We sprang forward over the weekend and now we are looking at spring-like weather all week!

Highs will stay within a few degrees of 70 degrees through Friday. The average high is 61 degrees.

Now, let’s talk about rain chances.

Overall, it doesn’t look like any one day will be very wet.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers on Tuesday. It looks like they will be scattered, so no need to cancel plans, as of now.

Then, we will go between a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers every other day this workweek.

The weekend should end up a little cooler, with a better chance for showers.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

