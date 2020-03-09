Rowan-Cabarrus Community College invites community to STEM Open House April 2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College invites the community to its ninth annual STEM Open House, where adults and children of all ages will delight in exploring interactive exhibits showcasing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the College’s North Carolina Research Campus building.
“This is one of our favorite nights of the year,” said Dr. Carol Scherczinger, Rowan-Cabarrus dean of arts and sciences. “It’s such a joy for us to see people of all ages engage with creative exhibits that ignite their curiosity. There is truly something for everyone, and this year we have some new features in addition to returning favorites.”
Food trucks will be part of this year’s lineup so that families can break for dinner and stay to take in more of the evening’s exhibits.
Departments across the College will host fun activities designed to both teach and entertain. Join the radiography department to see your bones in motion, check out virtual reality welding machines, make your own screen prints, learn about coding a website, or watch a small house construction contest. Children will love experimenting with liquid nitrogen, making “elephant toothpaste” and seeing an ambulance demo. Take a family math break and play cornhole or giant Connect 4.
“We have so much to explore that the challenge has been seeing everything in three hours,” said Scherczinger. “Visitors are intrigued to learn the many applications of STEM in the things we do every day. From cars and computers to healthcare inventions and developments in cosmetology, STEM is used in nearly everything.”
Visitors to the STEM Open House also are invited to tour the College’s new Advanced Technology Center building, which officially opened with a ribbon-cutting in December 2019. The 60,000-square-foot building houses state-of-the-art laboratory and classroom space for programs such as mechatronics and engineering. Visitors can also meet Vector, our resident robot, who is on hand to offer directions, answer questions and, on occasion, show off his dance moves.
The Rowan-Cabarrus STEM Open House is one of the many events occurring across the state as part of the N.C. Science Festival during the month of April. The festival aims to bring science to life for children and their parents.
“We welcome individuals and families with children of all ages to the North Carolina Research Campus for this engaging evening of exploration and learning,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, Rowan-Cabarrus president. “The earlier children can be exposed to the fascinating aspects of science, technology, engineering and math, the more likely they will go on to pursue STEM-related education and careers.”
Area high schools have been invited to bring students to enjoy the STEM Open House exhibits on April 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.
For more information about the event, or to inquire about bringing a school group, please contact Crystal Ryerson at 704-216-3560 or Emily.Baldwin@rccc.edu. The STEM Open House will be held on the North Carolina Research Campus at 399 Biotechnology Lane, Kannapolis. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.