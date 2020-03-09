Road work update at Derita Road in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers using Derita Road in Concord will notice a new traffic pattern starting Tuesday, March 10, weather permitting.
According to a release from NCDOT, the new pattern is part of a $19.4 million project to widen Derita Road from north of Concord Mills Boulevard to Poplar Tent Road, approximately 2.4 miles.
Contract crews will shift traffic in both directions to a new alignment between Thunder Road and Aviation Boulevard. As a result of this shift, Jetstream Boulevard will close at Derita Road for approximately 18 months for additional roadway and bridge construction.
Travelers will still be able to access Jetstream Boulevard using a detour via Aviation Boulevard and Roush Place.
Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, follow posted detours and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.
