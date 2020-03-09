Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was injured when struck by a car during a hit-and-run Sunday evening in Kings Mountain.
Police say they are searching for a small silver/gray passenger vehicle that left the scene after hitting the pedestrian. The car has some body damage to the front and passenger side.
The pedestrian was struck just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Avenue.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kings Mountain Police Cpl. Bryant at 704-734-0444.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.