Police investigating robbery at Rock Hill Little Caesars

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Little Caesars in Rock Hill Sunday night.
Officers responded to the pizza restaurant on Cherry Road just after 10 p.m.
An employee told police she was in the back of the restaurant when she saw a male come inside, jump over the counter and take money from the safe behind the registers.
Another employee said she was in the restroom with the robbery happened.
Officers found that the safe below the counter was open and a register till was emptied of paper money.
Officers were able to get a description of the man on surveillance video.
The thief is described as a black male who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, Nike flip flops and a white mask.
