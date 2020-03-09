North Charleston Police searching for missing teenage girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing for more than a week.
Ceyda Uzer was last seen by her grandmother on March 1 at approximately 8 p.m., North Charleston Police say.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
She stands 5-foot-6, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a cross tattoo on her knuckle, police say.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Reid at 843-740-2852.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.