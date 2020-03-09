N.C. Zoo welcomes birth of second southern white rhino calf this year

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo on Monday announced the birth of a second southern white rhino calf at the zoo this year.
The female calf was born on Feb. 24 to mother Linda and father Stormy. Zoo officials say mother and baby are doing well, and details on naming the newborn will be released later.
Last week, the zoo announced that a female calf born in January had been named “Mguu” — which means “foot” in Swahili — due to her big feet.
The new addition is the fourth rhino birth at the zoo in just under two years.
The other two rhinos—Nandi and Bonnie—were born in July of 2018, just eleven days apart.
“It’s going to be wonderful for our guests to watch both the very young rhinos and the older generation interact on the grasslands.” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said. “These successful births are because of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our entire animal care staff.”
The zoo’s herd now consists of ten rhinos: male Stormy and females Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby, Olivia, juveniles Nandi and Bonnie, calf Mguu and the newest calf.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.