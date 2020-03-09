5 more people test positive for coronavirus in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Five more people in North Carolina have tested positive Monday for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to seven.
All five of these people traveled to Boston in late February to attend a BioGen conference. Several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been tied to the conference.
These cases are based in Wake County, but are not related to the Wake County individual who tested positive last week. All are in isolation at their respective homes.
The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab. While awaiting confirmation of results from the CDC, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.
The Wake County Public Health Division is already working to identify close contacts. The CDC defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.
The other two positive cases include a person in isolation at his home in Chatham County, and the first positive case that was discovered in Wake County. These two cases are unrelated to the five new cases announced on Monday..
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, North Carolinians should take the same measures that health care providers recommend to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, staying home if you are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with your elbow.
North Carolinians with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the COVID-19 phone line toll-free at 866-462-3821. This helpline is staffed by the North Carolina Poison Control 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
