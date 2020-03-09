Man dies after crash at motocross event in Burke County, N.C.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died after a crash at a motocross event in Burke County Sunday.
The incident happened on Hoyle Farm Road on March 8.
Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene due to a reported death.
A witness told deputies that during a motocross event, a 27-year-old man was trying to make one of the jumps on the course on his motorcycle.
The witness said the man went about 20 feet in the air, landed on his front tire and went over the handlebar.
The witness said that the victim didn’t move again and first responders that were on the scene responded within seconds and started CPR. Burke County EMS and the Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene.
Officials have not provided information about whether the man was pronounced dead at the scene or taken to the hospital. No other details were provided.
