Man assaulted while helping elderly woman on I-40 in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man police he was assaulted while he was trying to help a disabled motorist in Morganton.
Police said the man stopped to help an elderly female who was stopped on the side of Interstate 40 around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The woman told the man she was having car troubles before two younger white males came from around the van and struck him with a tire iron and demanded him to “give us all you have,” according to police.
Officers said the man defended himself and left the area to report the assault.
Morganton Police, NC Highway Patrol and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the attackers who left in a white van. The first four characters on the license plate are TAZ3.
The two younger males are described as having tattoos. One had no teeth and was wearing blue jeans, while the other male was wearing a gray and white Nike hoodie.
If you see anyone matching this description you are asked to contact authorities.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.