Mecklenburg Co. health officials provide update on coronavirus preparedness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials provided the public with a preparedness and response update to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) on Monday afternoon.
Less than an hour before Monday’s meeting, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport tweeted information about a Spartanburg County resident who flew through Charlotte on his way home from Italy.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibby Harris spoke about what the county is doing to get ready for a potential outbreak.
Currently, there are two confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. Health officials say there are six possible cases in South Carolina.
“We recognize that this is scary. It’s new. It has the potential to be wide-reaching," Harris said.
Harris said that anyone with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and had been out of the country to places severely impacted by the coronavirus must contact their local health department first.
“We’d like to remind individuals that if they have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, especially if they came from areas of concern, that they should contact their provider first or call the health department first before they seek care,” Harris said. “That’s to make sure we are not moving infected individuals into the broader community of the hospital or of urgent care.”
Airport officials said they received notification from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Health and Control (SCDHEC) regarding the traveler. SCDHEC said the resident was asymptomatic and at that time was not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus.
SCDHEC detailed more information about the person who flew through Charlotte on his way home from Italy on Monday.
“The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection, at this time, to any of the other presumptive positive cases,” SCDHEC said in a statement. “He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. He had recently traveled to Italy, and returned to the U.S. through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. He had no symptoms until the day after he returned and he had not traveled to any other U.S. airport, therefore, we don’t have reason to believe there was any risk to airport patrons.”
Harris said with no positive cases in Mecklenburg County, the county is operating under what’s called a First Level response – basically prevention.
Health officials did say if Mecklenburg County ends up getting a confirmed case, that’s when the county moves into Second Level response, which includes quarantines and isolation.
Harris said that health officials have begun to provide testing and screenings to people who have felt symptoms.
“We do have more testing available than there has been, but it is still limited,” Harris said. “We want to be able to provide this testing for those who really need it. We also want people to know that if you are tested, you will be expected to isolate until those test results come back."
Harris said the ones that are affected the most by the coronavirus are elderly people and individuals with health conditions.
“We are looking at individuals over the age of 70 and those with underlying health conditions,” she said. “Those health conditions can include diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, those are people we are most concerned about. Those are the individuals that are dying.”
Harris warned travelers about flying safely, and that even if you are healthy and young, you can still pass on the virus to someone who is elderly or has an underlying health condition.
“When you think about travel, No. 1, you need to think about places that CDC recommends that you avoid,” Harris said. “No. 2, if you are traveling, you may be a healthy, young individual and expect to be able to come home if you are infected with minor symptoms, but say you live with your grandmother or you are a caregiver for an elderly individual, you need to take that into account.”
Harris said the health department is working with the school systems about sanitizing their schools to make sure students and staff are not at risk.
She said the school system is operating under specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to clean and making sure that the environment is as safe as it can be.
“We continue to have conversations with them about how they clean, what they clean and how often they clean,” Harris said.
Harris recommends people not to shake hands, and if you cough, to cough into your sleeves.
“Shaking hands is not recommended at this point," Harris said.
At this moment, Harris doesn’t anticipate Charlotte canceling any large events, but that could change at any time.
The information line for coronavirus is 980-314-9400.
Quarantine vs. Isolation
If someone is quarantined, that means the individual was potentially exposed to someone or somewhere with a confirmed positive case of coronavirus. When in quarantine, you would be expected to stay home for 14 days, and remove yourself from your normal activities such as work or school, for that amount of time.
If someone is in isolation that means they have tested positive and are infected with the coronavirus. They would be put in isolation under health official’s guidelines until officials have determined they are no longer sick.
Yes; according to county health officials. but those people tested negative. They ended up having the flu or a different respiratory like a sickness. They also didn’t say how many people have been tested.
“We have had individuals tested [for coronavirus] over that couple of months in this community, none of them have tested positive," says Harris
Physicians can request a test if they believe a patient is showing symptoms. All of the tests have to go to the state lab; which means it takes longer to get those test results back. Mecklenburg County doesn’t have the ability to physically test in the county; those tests have to be done at the state lab.
With spring break coming up, travel is a question on everyone’s minds. Here’s their advice:
“If you’re going to a location where we know there are cases, such as a Seattle, I would suggest thinking twice about going to that location. If you’re traveling to one of those four countries when you come back, the expectation is that you’re quarantined for 14 days," says Harris.
Those four countries are those with a level 3 travel notice. That includes Italy, Iran, South Korea and China. More information on travel guidelines from the CDC here.
Anyone in Mecklenburg County can call the hotline and it’s free. Call it to report if you think you have systems or even if you just want to talk to someone to get more answers. That number is 980-314-9400.
