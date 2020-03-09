Mecklenburg Co. health officials provide update on coronavirus preparedness

“The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection, at this time, to any of the other presumptive positive cases,” SCDHEC said in a statement. “He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. He had recently traveled to Italy, and returned to the U.S. through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. He had no symptoms until the day after he returned and he had not traveled to any other U.S. airport, therefore, we don’t have reason to believe there was any risk to airport patrons.”