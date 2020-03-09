Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

STATE BUDGET-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC House prepares to debate state's $10 billion budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is getting ready to consider the state's $10 billion budget. House members will come back for a rare Monday session to take up routine matters before starting the main part of the debate Tuesday. The spending plan includes $213 million to give a $3,000 a year raise for every teacher. It also includes $128 million set aside so every South Carolina tax filer would get a $100 rebate, and another $100 million to pave and repair rural roads. Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg is expected to fight for higher raises for state employees and against a plan to only give them to workers picked by state agency leaders.
4 new COVID-19 cases bring South Carolina's total to 6
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say four more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to six cases of COVID-19, with the first indication of it spreading within a community. The state health department said Sunday that three of the new cases are Camden residents — and two had had “close face-to-face contact” with a Camden woman whose case was announced Friday. Another Camden woman has no known connection to the other three. The fourth new case is a Spartanburg County man without any known connection to any of the others. The state is waiting on federal re-checks of all six.
Coroner: Woman hit and killed while helping injured deer
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A woman who authorities say stopped to help an injured deer on a South Carolina road has been struck and killed by a vehicle. News outlets report 39-year-old Andrea Owens was with her husband in Anderson County early Sunday when they stopped their car to help the deer that had been hit and hurt. A deputy coroner says another vehicle struck Owens while she rendered aid to the animal. Owens was taken to a hospital where she died in surgery. No charges have been filed against the driver who hit Owens. The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
Severe weather preparedness week arrives in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina say with spring just around the corner it is time to begin preparing for severe weather. Gov. Henry McMaster declared this week South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety week. Emergency officials will work all week with the National Weather Service to give safety and preparation tips for floods, tornadoes and severe storms that became more likely as the weather warms. On Wednesday, there will be a statewide tornado drill. Schools and businesses are being asked to practice their tornado plans as forecasters test the state's tornado warning alerts on weather radios and other devices.
Democratic SC senator objects to new budget disclosure rule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democratic state senator has objected to a new Senate rule requiring a detailed explanation for every item a legislator puts into the state budget. The State newspaper reported that Sen. Brad Hutto made the objection Wednesday. He refused to tell the newspaper why he objected. The proposal would require each request in the state budget to say exactly what it pays for and which legislator requested it. Currently, money can be set aside for a state agency which may not find out what specific organization gets it until after the budget is passed.
Juul Labs sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest electronic-cigarette company, Juul Labs, donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general. The donations were part of an effort to build relationships with these powerful officials and potentially head off legal challenges over how Juul promoted and sold its vaping products. But the company’s approach may be backfiring. Thirty-nine states announced late last month that they'll investigate whether Juul’s early viral marketing efforts illegally targeted teens and made misleading claims about the nicotine levels in its devices. Juul says it is working to earn “the trust of society,” by working with various government officials.