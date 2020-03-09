Know the Difference: Coronavirus (COVID-19), the flu and allergies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the world waiting for each new story about coronavirus, or COVID-19, flu cases across the Carolinas are still very concerning.
This season alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 20,000 deaths have been attributed to influenza.
“The worst thing we can do at this point in time is panic,” Mecklenburg Co. Health Director Gibbie Harris said on Monday. “We need individuals to be calm and to do what they can to support themselves and their families and protect themselves and their families.”
Currently, there are two confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. Health officials say there are seven positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. Two of those South Carolina cases have been confirmed by the CDC.
“We recognize that this is scary. It’s new. It has the potential to be wide-reaching," Harris said.
Between the flu, COVID-19 and even allergies, do you know the different symptoms for the three?
Allergy symptoms: The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that the following are symptoms of allergies.
- Runny nose
- Stuffy nose and sneezing
- Wheezing
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Rashes
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Fever
Flu symptoms: The CDC reports that influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu.
- Fever, or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- some may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
COVID-19 symptoms: The CDC reports the following are symptoms of COVID-19.
- Cough
- Fever
- Shortness of breath
- May appear 2-14 days after exposure
The information line for coronavirus is 980-314-9400.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.